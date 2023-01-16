Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in Chicago and the Suburbs, From Hyde Park to Arlington Heights

Monday, the entire nation will remember civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., often best known for his "I Have a Dream" speech at the 1963 March on Washington.

And while Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized as a federal holiday -- with post offices, banks, public libraries and other offices closed in observance -- many businesses, offices and schools remain open, and events honoring Dr. King's legacy are planned throughout Chicago and the suburbs.

Read More: U.S. National Parks, Including Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, Will Be Free on MLK Day — and 4 Other Days This Year

“MLK Day is not a day off,” said 13-year-old Yolanda Renee King, Dr. King's granddaughter at the 2018 March for Our Lives student-led demonstration in Washington D.C. "It should be treated as a day on. It’s a day of service.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here's a breakdown of what community events are taking place across the Chicago area Monday -- and what a new law says about students having the opportunity to participate outside the classroom, even if school is in session.

33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast

The 33rd annual PUSH for Excellence Scholarship and Program will bring awareness to the needs of student homelessness, and honor ten high-achieving individuals who honor the spirit of Dr. King.

Business leaders, educators, elected officials and more are expected to attend this annual event, which takes place at 7 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis Chicago on the Near South Side.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center is hosting a family-friendly, daylong salute to Dr. King, with children's story time, a DJ, a pop-up civil rights exhibit, educational activities and more.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The museum is located at 740 E. 56th Pl. in Hyde Park.

Hyde Park Art Center

The Hyde Park Art Center in collaboration with numerous community groups will honor Dr. King as well as other historical Black leaders through a day of stories and performances, with movie screenings from the South Side Movie Project, a performance by the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, art projects and more.

Activities take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Hyde Park Art Center is located at 5020 S. Cornell Ave.

Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum will host its annual family-friendly event honoring Dr. King's legacy, as well as his work and history in Chicago.

Activities begin at 10 a.m. with a group meditation, followed by a community-sing a long, a community fair that highlights North Lawndale -- where Dr. King lived during his time in Chicago -- family-friendly art activities and a screening of the 2008 documentary King in Chicago.

Admission is free. The museum is located at 1601 N. Clark St. in Old Town.

First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights

The First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights will host a Martin Luther King Jr. "Day of Service" beginning at 10 a.m., featuring family-friendly projects to benefit the community, including putting together donations and more.

Admission is free. The event takes place until 6 p.m. at 1903 E. Euclid Ave. in Arlington Heights.

Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston

The city of Evanston, in partnership with the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theater and the Music Institute of Chicago will host a "Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration" featuring dance, art, music and more honoring the civil rights leader's legacy.

The event begins at 3 p.m. Admission is free. The Nichols Concert Hall is located at 1490 Chicago Ave.

How Students Can Participate

School districts in Illinois are able to choose whether or not to celebrate the holiday. For example, classes for Chicago Public Schools will not be in session on Monday.

For students in the Illinois districts that do have school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day however, a new law may apply, allowing them an excused absence in exchange for engaging in a civic activity.

House Bill 5488, which took effect Jan. 1, 2023, states that any public middle or high school student will be permitted at least one "day-long excused absence from school to engage in a civic event."

According to the bill's text, a "civic event" is defined by an "event sponsored by a non-profit organization or government entity that is open to the public," and can include "an artistic or cultural performance or educational gathering that supports the mission of the sponsoring non-profit organization."