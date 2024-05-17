In a statement Friday morning, Scottie Scheffler, Masters champion and the No. 1 golfer in the world, revealed what happened when he was arrested while on his way to the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

In a message released on social media by the PGA Tour, Scheffler said the situation unfolded as he attempted to navigate traffic from a tragic accident that occurred near the Valhalla Golf Club.

There, PGA officials confirmed a fatal accident took place as a worker for one of their vendors was struck and killed by a shuttle bus.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," Scheffler said. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do."

An AP report stated traffic was backed up for about a mile in both directions Friday morning on the only road that leads to Valhalla Golf Club, with dozens of police cars flashing red-and-blue lights near the entrance.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Scheffler drove past a police officer in his SUV, which was marked with the PGA Championship logo that identified it as a player vehicle. The officer reportedly screamed at him to stop and then attached himself to the car until Scheffler stopped about 10 yards later.

Darlington reported police pulled Scheffler out of the car, pushed him up against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs.

“Scheffler was then walked over to the police car, placed in the back, in handcuffs, very stunned about what was happening, looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me,’” Darlington said. “He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation. It moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively.”

Darlington said police were not sure who he was. He said an officer asked him to leave and when he identified himself being with the media, he was told, “There’s nothing you can do. He’s going to jail.”

Scheffler said in his statement that he "never intended to disregard any of the instructions."

"I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today," he wrote. “Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Court records show Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, a felony, as well as third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

Mugshot of PGA Golfer Scott Alexander Scheffler, arrested for assault on police after trying to enter PGA Championship venue.

Scheffler is coming off four victories in his last five tournaments, including his second Masters title. He was home in Dallas the last three weeks waiting on the birth of his first child, a son that was born May 8.

Scheffler opened with a 4-under 67 and was five shots out of the lead as he tries to become only the fifth player since 1960 to win the first two majors of the year.

The 2024 PGA Championship, taking place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, began Thursday and runs through Sunday. Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, was set to start the second round at 8:48 a.m. He was due to play a little after 10 a.m.