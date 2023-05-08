Rain, Scattered Storms, Gusty Winds Remain in Chicago Forecast Monday

One day after some parts of the Chicago area saw hail, heavy rain, localized flooding and strong winds, more rain and storms are expected to hit the region Monday, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports.

Although the morning hours for some parts remain dry, a cluster of storms moving out of Iowa Monday are continuing to push eastward, bringing scattered morning rain showers across far western Illinois as well as in Kendall, Kane and DeKalb counties, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

And while lingering rain and isolated storms are expected to move out of the area in the late morning, wet and stormy weather is expected to return across the area around 4 p.m., just in time for the afternoon commute, forecast models show.

According to an alert from the National Weather Service, the storms bring a limited thunderstorm risk, as well as a limited risk of hail and flooding. Additionally, patchy fog and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour are possible.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the NWS, the greatest risk of strong to severe storms will fall south of Interstate 80.

Showers are expected to end around 9 p.m., with dry conditions overnight, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

And although O'Hare International Airport recorded a record high temperature of 87 degrees Sunday, forecast models show temperatures Monday will range widely, from highs in the 50s to the north and along the lake, to the 60s inland.

Some areas to the south could even see temperatures in the 70s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Tuesday is expected to remain dry with more sunshine. Highs in the 60s and 70s are expected, although temperatures are likely to remain cooler still along the lake.

Wednesday will bring even more sunshine, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the area.

Thursday however, more clouds will move in in advance of a storm system that begins Friday, forecast models show, with the potential for rain and storms through the weekend.