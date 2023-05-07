Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches Issued Across Chicago Area and Northwest Indiana

Multiple weather alerts were issued across portions of the Chicago area on Sunday evening, as storms moved toward the region, bringing the possibility of damaging hail and fierce wind gusts.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southwestern Will County and northeastern Grundy County until 9:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located near Channahon at around 8:29 p.m., and was said to be "nearly stationary and developing slowly." Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail were possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for LaSalle, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana until midnight. Additional severe thunderstorm warnings were issued earlier Sunday evening, but had since been canceled.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of northern Illinois is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Sunday night, as is most of northwestern Indiana.

2:30 PM Update: The green shaded area represents where a localized threat for severe weather exists between 7 PM and 12 AM this evening. Stay weather aware if you have plans this evening! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/HK9Mcewjkw — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2023

New guidance from NWS suggests that a narrow band of thunderstorms could potentially develop in areas to the west and south of Chicago, impacting DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, as well as the southern portion of Cook County.

The storms are expected to trudge slowly across the region, moving to the east at around 30 miles per hour, according to forecast models.

More rain could potentially impact the area on Monday, though it could be scattered in nature. Temperatures will also be cooler, with highs dropping into the 60s.

Those will likely rebound into the 70s by Wednesday, according to extended forecast models.