Parts of the Chicago area on Sunday saw stormy, severe weather in the form of hail, flooding, dust-storms and even a "landspout-type" tornado, the National Weather Service confirmed early Monday.

According to the NWS, a "landspout-type tornado kicking up dusty in a field" was seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near Route 1 and Route 17 in Manteno. Nearby, in Grundy, Livingston and LaSalle counties, a dust storm warning had been issued, with officials advising of "near zero visibility" as a result of winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour.

Kankakee and Will counties also saw heavy downpours -- with upwards of five inches of rain recorded in under six hours -- along with reports quarter and dime-sized hail, the NWS says.

In Livingston county, multiple down trees were reported due to the storms, the NWS says.

And while lingering rain and isolated storms are expected to move out of the area Monday morning, wet and stormy weather is expected to return across the area around 4 p.m., just in time for the afternoon commute, forecast models show.

Monday Weather Forecast

According to an alert from the National Weather Service, the storms bring a limited thunderstorm risk, as well as a limited risk of hail and flooding. Additionally, patchy fog and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour are possible.

According to the NWS, the greatest risk of strong to severe storms will fall south of Interstate 80.

Showers are expected to end around 9 p.m., with dry conditions overnight, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

And although O'Hare International Airport recorded a record high temperature of 87 degrees Sunday, forecast models show temperatures Monday will range widely, from highs in the 50s to the north and along the lake, to the 60s inland.

Some areas to the south could even see temperatures in the 70s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Tuesday is expected to remain dry with more sunshine. Highs in the 60s and 70s are expected, although temperatures are likely to remain cooler still along the lake.

Wednesday will bring even more sunshine, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the area.

Thursday however, more clouds will move in in advance of a storm system that begins Friday, forecast models show, with the potential for rain and storms through the weekend.