Severe Thunderstorms Could Hit Chicago Area Sunday Evening

The National Weather Service has not issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Chicago area, but there is a possibility of storm development later Sunday evening.

Those storms could potentially bring damaging hail and gusty winds to the region, along with heavy rainfall that could result in flash flooding due to the slow-moving nature of the storms.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of northern Illinois is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Sunday night, as is most of northwestern Indiana.

2:30 PM Update: The green shaded area represents where a localized threat for severe weather exists between 7 PM and 12 AM this evening. Stay weather aware if you have plans this evening! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/HK9Mcewjkw — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 7, 2023

New guidance from NWS suggests that a narrow band of thunderstorms could potentially develop in areas to the west and south of Chicago, impacting DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, as well as the southern portion of Cook County.

Parts of Indiana, including Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, are also under the threat of severe weather, which could potentially start firing around the 7 p.m. hour.

The storms are expected to trudge slowly across the region, moving to the east at around 30 miles per hour, according to forecast models.

More rain could potentially impact the area on Monday, though it could be scattered in nature. Temperatures will also be cooler, with highs dropping into the 60s.

Those will likely rebound into the 70s by Wednesday, according to extended forecast models.