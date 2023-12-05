Chicago weather: ‘Burst' of snow creating slushy conditions, low visibility as system moves through

A "clipper" system that developed overnight and brought a wintry mix of rain to the south and snow to the north and west is expected to continue moving across the Chicago area Tuesday, creating slushy and slippery conditions for the Tuesday morning commute.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, counties to the south, including Kankakee and Will counties saw rain as part of the system. Precipitation in counties to the north and west however is in the form of snow, Roman said, as more moderate, intense snow Tuesday morning moved out of DuPage County and headed toward northeast Illinois.

LIVE RADAR: Track snow, rain ahead of your Chicago commute

That "burst" of heavier snow is expected to hit Cook County just in time for the Tuesday morning commute, Roman said, adding that the weather was already leading to slick and slippery road conditions, as well as low visibility.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While main roads remain just wet, a burst of heavier snow is moving across the W and SW suburbs and will lead to some accums on side streets, bridges, and untreated surfaces. Expect reduced visibilities and patchy slick travel! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/nndg9dEfBY — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 5, 2023

"Some slushy accumulations could definitely be possible," Roman said, as the snow continued to move from the western suburbs into Cook County. As of 6:30 a.m. NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin said drive times on Chicago and suburban highways were already building as a result of the conditions.

According to Roman, the wet conditions were expected to continue through at least 7 a.m., with snow and showers diminishing through 8 a.m.

ILLINOIS ROAD CONDITIONS: Check slushy, wintry road conditions as snow falls

By 10 a.m., snow showers were expected to transition to rain or drizzle, Roman added.

Light rain could continue through the afternoon and into the evening, Roman said, with the chance of lake effect flurries coming back into the picture around 8 p.m.

Morning snow (mainly north of I-80) will transition to drizzle or plain rain through the morning. Warmer temperatures are ahead, particularly Thursday and Friday! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/6cLk6UXWFP — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 5, 2023

By Tuesday evening, snow accumulations are expected to total between 1-1.5 inches, Roman said.

Temperatures Tuesday morning hovered right around the freezing mark of 32 degrees, forecast models showed, with highs in the the mid 30s to low 40s expected.

Drier conditions are expected to take hold overnight, leading to a brighter Wednesday with more sunshine, Roman said.

Temperatures are also expected to increase as the week goes on, with highs in the 50s by Friday. Another system moving in over the weekend however could lead to more snow, some forecast models show.