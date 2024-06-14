I-55 inbound lanes reopen after expressway shooting leads driver to crash into wall

All lanes of the Stevenson (I-55) Expressway at State Street in Chicago have reopened after being shut down for hours Friday after a shooting in the inbound lanes led a driver to crash

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the inbound lanes of I-55 at State Street, Illinois State Police said.

According to ISP, the driver of the vehicle crashed into a wall after begin shot at by another vehicle. ISP added that the driver of the vehicle that crash reported injuries.

Photos and video from the scene showed police canvassing the area. Police were also seen collecting evidence from a black sedan that had multiple bullet holes on the door of the driver's side backseat, and damage to the front driver's side hood and tire.

NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reported that drivers coming in on I-55 early Friday were being pushed off at the Chinatown feeder ramp at Cermak Road and State Street due to the police investigation.

Heavy delays and traffic was reported throughout the morning commute due to the closure.

According to ISP, an investigation is ongoing.