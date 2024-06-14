Stevenson Expressway

I-55 inbound lanes reopen after expressway shooting leads driver to crash into wall

Photos and video from the scene show police collecting evidence from a black sedan riddled with bullet holes

All lanes of the Stevenson (I-55) Expressway at State Street in Chicago have reopened after being shut down for hours Friday after a shooting in the inbound lanes led a driver to crash

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the inbound lanes of I-55 at State Street, Illinois State Police said.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

According to ISP, the driver of the vehicle crashed into a wall after begin shot at by another vehicle. ISP added that the driver of the vehicle that crash reported injuries.

Photos and video from the scene showed police canvassing the area. Police were also seen collecting evidence from a black sedan that had multiple bullet holes on the door of the driver's side backseat, and damage to the front driver's side hood and tire.

NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reported that drivers coming in on I-55 early Friday were being pushed off at the Chinatown feeder ramp at Cermak Road and State Street due to the police investigation.

Heavy delays and traffic was reported throughout the morning commute due to the closure.

Local

Chicago Heat Wave 2 hours ago

‘Here comes the heat': Temps feeling like upper 90s, low 100s coming to Chicago

Chicago Things to Do 3 hours ago

Illinois' Free Fishing Days for 2024 begin Friday

According to ISP, an investigation is ongoing.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Stevenson Expressway
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us