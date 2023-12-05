Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track snow, rain ahead of your Chicago commute

Rain and snow, heavy in some parts, were expected to continue in the Chicago area through the morning

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest forecast can be found here.

A wintry mix of snow and rain Tuesday morning was reported across the Chicago area, with a band of more heavy snow reported moving east. With precipitation expected to continue through 8 a.m., the Tuesday morning commute could be impact, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

