Models differ on potential for accumulating snow in Chicago area this weekend

While warmer temperatures are expected in the area later this week, the possibility of accumulating snow is emerging in forecast models, but questions remain over whether conditions will set up for that snowfall to occur.

After temperatures in the mid-50s on Thursday and Friday, a powerful weather system is expected to sweep toward the Midwest, but its trajectory, and how long it will be parked over the Chicago area, remains unknown at this time.

Two different prediction models are offering different ideas for how that snowfall could unfold. The Global Model used by the NBC 5 Storm Team paints a vivid picture of a significant snow event, but it will all start with rain arriving in the area late on Friday.

By Saturday evening, that rain would transition to snow, with the heaviest accumulations possible in southern Wisconsin and in northern Illinois.

While accumulation estimates will continue to evolve, anywhere from 4-to-6 inches of snow could be possible in some locations according to the Global Model, with snow also possible in the city of Chicago as well.

Diminishing accumulations would be seen in areas south of Interstate 80 and in northwest Indiana under the Global Model guidance.

As for the European Model, the forecasts show moisture staying mostly to the south and east of the Chicago area until late Saturday afternoon or evening, with the transition to snow not occurring until Sunday.

As a result, the system will have moved further to the east by the time it impacts the Chicago area, and the higher snow accumulations could be seen in Chicago, in areas directly south of the city, and in even higher amounts in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.

