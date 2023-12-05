Chicago Weather

Illinois road conditions: Check slushy, wintry road conditions as snow falls

How to check the roads near you

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Slushy accumulations and low visibility were expected Tuesday as a wintry mix of rain and snow moving through the Chicago area was expected to continue for the morning commute.

"Some slushy accumulations could definitely be possible," Roman said, as the snow continued to move from the western suburbs into Cook County. As of 6:30 a.m. NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin said drive times on Chicago and suburban highways were already building as a result of the conditions.

If you're looking to check on the road conditions ahead of your commute, you can do so through maps and reports, traveler information and more using a tool from the Illinois Department of Transportation called "Getting Around Illinois."

The tool allows you to look up current Illinois road conditions in a number of ways:

