Teen struck by car during altercation near North Avenue Beach, officials say

A teen was hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle during an altercation near Chicago’s North Avenue Beach on Thursday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, two groups of individuals became involved in a heated verbal altercation in a parking lot near the beach in the 1600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

During that altercation, a group of individuals began to strike a black sedan, and the driver attempted to flee the scene.

While fleeing, the vehicle struck an 18-year-old woman, police said. The woman was taken to an area hospital, and was listed in good condition.

There are no suspects in custody in connection with the incident, and an investigation remains underway.