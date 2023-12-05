Woman struck, killed while walking across Dan Ryan expressway; lanes closed, delays expected

Some lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/I-94) were shut down and police were investigating after a woman walking on the highway was struck and killed, the Illinois State Police said.

The incident occurred around 2:25 a.m. near Chinatown, in the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway between 18th Street and the Stevenson Expressway (I-55), ISP said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 30-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP told NBC Chicago the woman was involved in a previous, minor crash and had gotten out of her car. She was then struck and killed by another vehicle, ISP said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

As of 5 a.m., traffic was backed up and building, and a detour was in place. NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin also reported that onlooker delays in the inbound lanes were forming.

Martin warned south side commuters that the investigation and the reroute were creating a "major traffic impact right at the Stevenson interchange."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.