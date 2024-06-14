The Chicago area will get a brief reprieve from the heat and humidity over the next 36 hours, but you'll want to enjoy it while it lasts as a stretch of 90-degree days creeps back into the forecast.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Friday will be pleasant and mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Additionally, lower dew points will lead to dropping humidity, NBC 5 Meteorologist Iisha Scott said.

"Much more comfortable today," Scott said.

Saturday is also expected to be pleasant, with highs in the low 80s but more cloud cover, Scott said.

The lower, more comfortable temperatures won't last for long.

"Here comes the heat," Scott said, beginning with Father's Day Sunday, set to top out at 92 degrees. "And it doesn't end there."

Temperatures Monday will be even warmer, Scott said, with a predicted high of 97 degrees. Through the rest of next week, temperature highs remain in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will make things feel hotter, Scott added.

"It will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s for most of next week," Scott said, of the dew points set to arrive.

The forecasted heat is in line with guidance recently issued by the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, pointing to the “first long duration heat wave of the summer."

Key Messages have been initiated for a long duration heat wave forecast to begin on Sunday across the Midwest and Mid-South while expanding/shifting towards the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, and Northeast next week. Heat could linger through next weekend in the Midwest. 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/WgMaoa9Heo — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 12, 2024

Should the heat wave materialize, Chicago’s best chance of setting daily temperature records could come between June 22 and 23, with both records currently standing at 97 degrees.

Another record that could fall is the highest minimum temperature recorded on June 21 in recorded history. That record stands at 74 degrees, with the mark having been set 101 years ago.