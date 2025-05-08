It's been baseball season for weeks in Chicago -- but in the suburbs, several other smaller leagues are about to kick off for summer 2025.

Opening Day for the Schaumburg Boomers in baseball's Frontier League begins Thursday at Wintrust Field. The league, an independent professional baseball team that operates outside of the Major League Baseball system, also includes the Joliet Slammers.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Summer baseball games in the Frontier League are typically more affordable than MLB games, with tickets for Thursday's Boomers game starting at $12. The stadium also has a new beer garden and a full promotional schedule for the 2025 season, which includes Hawaiian shirt giveaways, a princess night, a dinosaur exhibit and more.

In 2024, the Schaumburg Boomers finished fourth in the Frontier League's west division.

"As far as the team, we're looking great," Boomers General Manager Mike Larson told Matt Rodrigues on NBC 5 Thursday morning. "The offense is looking good, the pitching is looking good. We're gonna be ready to look for another playoff appearance and go for that fifth championship."

The Chicago Dogs, part of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, kick off their season in Rosemont Friday at Impact Field. According to a release, its the team's seventh-consecutive home opener.

The wildly popular Savannah Bananas, which used to be part of the Coastal Plain League but created their own league called Banana Ball Championship League, will bring their world famous show to Rate Field Aug. 15 and 16.

Here are few other smaller baseball league teams to catch this summer in the Chicago area:

Kane County Cougars

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Kenosha Kingfish Baseball Club

Windy City Thunderbolts

Milwaukee Milkmen

Gary Southshore RailCats

Rockford Rivets