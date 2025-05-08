Fire sparks inside Chicago Academy High School on city's NW Side

A fire started early Thursday inside Chicago Academy High School on the city's Northwest Side.

Officers and firefighters responded to a call of a fire on the third floor at the school around 1:05 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Austin Avenue, Chicago police said.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, police said. No injuries were reported.

While the fire impacted the building's third floor, which is used for high schoolers, Chicago Public Schools said all elementary and high school students were being taken to Thorp Scholastic Academy for the day "out of an abundance of caution." It was not immediately clear when classes would resume at Chicago Academy.

The cause of the fire was not released as of Thursday morning.