Illinois' Free Fishing Days for 2024 begin Friday

The annual event invites anglers to get out on the water, free of charge

By James Neveau

Illinois' Free fishing days for 2024 begin Friday, according to officials.

The state's annual free fishing days take place June 14-17, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said. Residents will be able to fish without a license, salmon stamp or an inland trout stamp all weekend long, according to the IDNR.

The event coincides with the annual National Go Fishing Day, which is officially set for June 16, according to organizers.

Several area communities will host events in conjunction with Free Fishing Days, including suburban Fox Lake. There, the Father’s Day Fishing Frenzy will take place at Lakefront Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public, according to Lake County officials.

Elsewhere, Will County’s Hidden Lakes Trout Farm will host three days of giveaways and events. The suburban Bolingbrook preserve will offer free containers of nightcrawlers to anglers on Friday, and will have a variety of sweet treats and desserts available for fishers on Sunday, according to the Forest Preserves of Will County website.

For those who enjoy their time casting and searching for the perfect catch, fishing licenses are available for purchase through a variety of vendors and retailers, or on the IDNR website.

Individuals over the age of 16 can obtain a fishing license for $15, and it remains valid through March 2025. Those under the age of 16 do not need a license, according to officials.

