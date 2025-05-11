Mother’s Day is expected to be a bright and sunny day in the Chicago area, with pleasant temperatures on tap for Sunday afternoon.

After a chilly start to the morning, temperatures are expected to warm quickly, with areas away from Lake Michigan seeing readings in the mid-70s on Sunday afternoon.

Closer to the lake things will be quite a bit cooler, with the temperature in downtown Chicago expected to only rise into the mid-to-upper 60s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Light winds are expected during the day, but no precipitation is in the forecast for Sunday, though that will change during the work week.

After a bright start to Monday, with low temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s, high clouds are expected to begin pushing into the area, bringing with them a chance for a few spotty showers during the evening hours, according to forecast models.

High temperatures Monday will likely be even warmer, with readings in the upper-70s and low-80s, with more humid conditions on deck ahead of a week of rain chances.

Tuesday will see slightly cooler readings in the mid-to-upper 70s, but once again a few showers or even an isolated thunderstorm or two could occur, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Wednesday will see a slight chance of thunderstorms with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s, but Thursday will represent several dramatic changes in the forecast. Highs will be significantly warmer, soaring into the upper-80s across the area, but there is also a definite chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the Storm Prediction Center indicating a 15% chance of severe weather occurring on that date.

Temperatures will start to cool after that, with a prolonged period of weather in the low-to-mid 60s expected heading into next weekend.

