Chicago to open cooling centers Monday, feels-like temps near 110 degrees possible

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, highs are expected to climb into the 90s for several days, with those readings hitting the mid-90s.

The city of Chicago will open scores of cooling centers on Monday, with high temperatures slated to rise into the 90s and scorching hot feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees possible.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, highs are expected to climb into the 90s for several days, with those readings hitting the mid-90s. Dewpoints will also likely soar, causing heat indices into the triple-digits. Though the National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory or warning, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications says it will work to coordinate the city’s response to the looming hot weather.

As a result, hundreds of cooling centers will be available for residents who need to beat the heat this week. include the following:

-Community service centers - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street
  • Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove
  • North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

-Park District, Chicago Public Library, and Police District locations

-City Colleges of Chicago sites

  • Daley College, Manufacturing Technology & Engineering Center, Southwest Corner of S. Pulaski & 76th St, 7 am – 8:30 pm
  • Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake St., 8 am – 4 pm
  • Kennedy-King College, U Building, 740 W. 63rd St: Monday-Friday, 10 am– 5 pm
  • Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd: 7 am – 10 pm
  • Olive-Harvey College, Main Building, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave:  9 am – 5 pm
  • Truman College, Main Building, 1145 W. Wilson Ave: 8 am – 6 pm
  • Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett Ave: 7 am – 4 pm

-Salvation Army locations

  • Chicago Temple Corps Community Center: 1 N. Ogden, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Mayfair Community Church: 5020 N. Pulaski, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.  
  • Freedom Center: 825 N. Christiana Avenue9 a.m. – 4 p.m.,
  • Red Shield Center: 945 W. 69th Street, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
-Others

Renaissance Court at the Chicago Cultural Center at 78 East Washington will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be obtained by dialing 311, or by visiting the city’s cooling center map.

