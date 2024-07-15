The city of Chicago will open scores of cooling centers on Monday, with high temperatures slated to rise into the 90s and scorching hot feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees possible.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, highs are expected to climb into the 90s for several days, with those readings hitting the mid-90s. Dewpoints will also likely soar, causing heat indices into the triple-digits. Though the National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory or warning, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications says it will work to coordinate the city’s response to the looming hot weather.

As a result, hundreds of cooling centers will be available for residents who need to beat the heat this week. include the following:

-Community service centers - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

– 1140 W. 79th Street Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

-Park District, Chicago Public Library, and Police District locations

-City Colleges of Chicago sites

Daley College , Manufacturing Technology & Engineering Center, Southwest Corner of S. Pulaski & 76th St, 7 am – 8:30 pm

, Manufacturing Technology & Engineering Center, Southwest Corner of S. Pulaski & 76th St, 7 am – 8:30 pm Harold Washington College , 30 E. Lake St., 8 am – 4 pm

, 30 E. Lake St., 8 am – 4 pm Kennedy-King College , U Building, 740 W. 63rd St: Monday-Friday, 10 am– 5 pm

, U Building, 740 W. 63rd St: Monday-Friday, 10 am– 5 pm Malcolm X College , 1900 W. Jackson Blvd: 7 am – 10 pm

, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd: 7 am – 10 pm Olive-Harvey College, Main Building, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave: 9 am – 5 pm

Main Building, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave: 9 am – 5 pm Truman College, Main Building, 1145 W. Wilson Ave: 8 am – 6 pm

Main Building, 1145 W. Wilson Ave: 8 am – 6 pm Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett Ave: 7 am – 4 pm

-Salvation Army locations

Chicago Temple Corps Community Center : 1 N. Ogden, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: 1 N. Ogden, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mayfair Community Church : 5020 N. Pulaski, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: 5020 N. Pulaski, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Freedom Center : 825 N. Christiana Avenue9 a.m. – 4 p.m.,

: 825 N. Christiana Avenue9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Red Shield Center: 945 W. 69th Street, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

-Others

Renaissance Court at the Chicago Cultural Center at 78 East Washington will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be obtained by dialing 311, or by visiting the city’s cooling center map.