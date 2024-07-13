Chicago officials offer cooling centers, safety tips ahead of soaring temperatures

The heat index in the Chicago area could approach 110 degrees by Monday, and city officials are offering a variety of services and tips to help residents cope with the scorching heat.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, high temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s for several days, with those readings hitting the mid-90s Sunday and Monday. Dewpoints are also expected to soar, pushing heat indices well into the triple-digits on both days.

Though the National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory or warning, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications says it will work to coordinate the city’s response to the looming hot weather.

As a result, hundreds of cooling centers will be available for residents who need to beat the heat this week. That list includes the Garfield Service Center at 10 South Kedzie, which will be open 24/7 for those needing shelter placement, and will be open for cooling purposes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Chicago Park District, Public Library and Police District locations will be open for cooling purposes for limited hours on Saturday and Sunday, according to officials.

The Renaissance Court at the Chicago Cultural Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In all, more than 250 cooling locations will be open on Saturday and Sunday for residents needing to escape the heat. More information can be obtained by dialing 311, or by visiting the city’s cooling center map.

More options will be available on Monday, when heat indices could potentially approach 110 degrees.

Residents can also request well-being checks by dialing 311 or visiting the 311 website in Chicago.

Residents are also urged to drink plenty of water and to stay inside when possible. Minimizing use of ovens and stoves, as well as wearing loose and light clothing, are also encouraged when possible.