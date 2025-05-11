The Cary Fire Department is responding to a house fire and possible explosion in unincorporated Cary just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 6700 block of Pheasant Trail, according to officials.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When crews arrived, officials said they found a single-family residence with signs of an explosion, including doors and windows blown off and smoke coming from multiple areas.

According to the fire department, the male sole occupant of the home was found on the ground outside reportedly suffering from significant burn injuries.

He was transported to Good Shepard Hospital in suburban Barrington in critical condition.

The fire department declared the fire under control just after 2 p.m. Officials said the home and its content are considered a "total loss" due to heavy fire damage throughout the house and structural damages.

The cause of the explosion and fire remain under investigation by Cary Fire Protection District, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Nicor, due to the reported involvement of natural gas.

The area is closed to traffic. Officials are urging the public to avoid the area.

No further information was available.