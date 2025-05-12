Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads unveiled at National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The Milwaukee-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobbleheads commemorating Pope Leo XIV.

They are the latest items in the commodification craze that followed the election last week of the first pontiff born in the U.S. So far, the merch has included a new Portillo’s Italian beef sandwich, Aurelio’s “Pope-a-Roni pizza,” tote bags, mugs and shirts.

The bobbleheads are selling for $30 each, with $8 shipping, the same price as the Pope Francis bobbleheads.

“We are thrilled to continue the tradition of bobbleheads celebrating the newest pope with the unveiling of these bobbleheads featuring Pope Leo XIV,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement. “Bobbleheads are the perfect way to show off your admiration for a given person, and with the excitement surrounding the first pope from North America, we know the Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads are going to be very popular.”

One design depicts the new head of the Catholic church as he was when he was introduced as the new pope on the balcony at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. The other has him in similar clothing but with a white fascia, a pectoral cross on a gold cord and a white zucchetto.

The Dolton native joins other Chicago figures enshrined in bobblehead form, such as Chicago American Giants’ Hall of Fame pitcher Rube Foster, the 1985 Bears Super Bowl roster, Barack and Michelle Obama and fellow religious icon Sister Jean.

The Wrigley Field goose, which became famous for claiming a section of the baseball stadium’s bleachers earlier this year, was also enshrined in bobblehead history last month.