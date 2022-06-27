Illinois Primary 2022: How and Where to Vote in Tuesday's Primary Election

Election Day for the Illinois Primary is around the corner, and so far, 86,584 ballots have been cast for Tuesday's election through early voting and mail-in ballots.

That may seem like a high number. But according to the Chicago Board of Elections, voter turnout for the 2022 June 28 Illinois Primary is low.

Early voting locations across the Chicago area have been open since early this month, and officials say early voting provides more flexibility to cast your ballot, with more options for locations and times to avoid the rush on Election Day.

Registering to Vote

While a government-issued photo ID is not required to vote, it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

While the period to register to vote online has closed, voters can register in person and vote up until Election Day. Those wishing to do so are required to bring two forms of ID, one of which has the voter's current address.

Voting by Mail

If you requested to vote by mail and want to hand deliver your ballot to your local election authority, you can do so at in person at your county clerk's office or a designated ballot drop box location.

If you prefer to mail back your ballot, it must be postmarked by Election Day in order for your vote to be counted.

If you requested to vote by mail but would prefer to vote in person, you can do so by surrendering your mail-in ballot to an election judge for cancellation at an early voting site or your polling place, then casting your ballot there in person. If you did not receive your mail-in ballot, you can also vote in person by signing an affidavit that you did not receive it or were informed by your election authority that they did not receive your ballot in the mail.

Voting on Election Day

If you choose to forego both voting by mail and early voting, and just want to vote on Election Day, unless you are in Chicago, suburban Cook County or DuPage County, you will only have one option: your designated polling place, which you can find on your local election authority's website.

With the exception of some locations in Will County (as noted below), all residents of any of the counties listed can vote at any of that county's early voting locations, excluding Chicago voters at suburban Cook County polling places.

If you haven't voted yet, here's where you can do that -- both on Monday and on Election Day Tuesday.

All locations will have a mail-in ballot drop box on site.

The Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. is open now through Election Day during the following hours:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Election Day: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the following locations are open from June 13 through Election Day on the same schedule:

Loop Super Site at Clark & Lake - 191 N. Clark St.

1st Ward - Goldblatts Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

2nd Ward - Near North Branch, 310 W. Division St.

3rd Ward - Fuller Park, 331 W. 45th St.

4th Ward - Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Gr.

5th Ward - Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

6th Ward - Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79 St. Chicago

7th Ward - Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

8th Ward - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

9th Ward - Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

10th Ward - East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

11th Ward – McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

12th Ward – McKinley Park Branch, 1915 W. 35th St.

13th Ward - Westlawn Park, 4233 W. 65th St.

14th Ward - Archer Heights Branch, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

15th Ward - Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

16th Ward - Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

17th Ward - Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

18th Ward - Wrightwood Ashburn Branch Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

19th Ward - Mt Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

20th Ward - Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

21st Ward - Foster Park, 1440 W. 84th St.

22nd Ward - Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

23rd Ward - Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

24th Ward - St Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Bv.

25th Ward - Chinatown Library, 2100 S. Wentworth Ave.

26th Ward - Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

27th Ward - Union Park Field House, 1501 W. Randolph St.

28th Ward - West Side Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

29th Ward - Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

30th Ward - Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

31st Ward - Portage Cragin Library, 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

32nd Ward - Bucktown-Wicker Pk Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

33rd Ward - Congregation Of The Resurrection Bldg, 3633 N. California Ave.

34th Ward - West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

35th Ward - Northeastern Il University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

36th Ward - West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

37th Ward - West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

38th Ward - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

39th Ward - North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

40th Ward - Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

41st Ward - Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

42nd Ward - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

43rd Ward - Lincoln Pk Br Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

44th Ward - Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

45th Ward - Independence Library, 4024 N. Elston Ave.

46th Ward - Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

47th Ward - Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

48th Ward - Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway

49th Ward - Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

50th Ward - Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

Unless otherwise noted, all of suburban Cook County's early voting locations listed here will be open from June 13 through June 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chicago Pedway, 69 W Washington St in Chicago (Open on Election Day June 28 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Alsip Village Hall, 4300 W 123rd St in Alsip

Arlington Heights Village Hall, 33 S Arlington Heights Rd in Arlington Heights (open until 7 pm. June 27)

Barrington Hills Village Hall, 112 Algonquin Rd in Barrington

Bellwood Village Hall, 3200 Washington Blvd in Bellwood

Berwyn (Cermak Plaza), 7003 W Cermak Rd in Berwyn

Bridgeview Courthouse (Room 238), 10220 S 76th Ave in Bridgeview (open June 1)

Brookfield Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave in Brookfield

Burbank (Prairie Trails Library District), 8449 S Moody Ave in Burbank

Calumet City Library, 660 Manistee Ave in Calumet City (open until 7 pm. June June 27)

Calumet Township Community Center, 12633 S Ashland Ave in Calumet Park

Chicago Heights (Prairie State College) Conference Center Proven IT Room 1318., 202 S Halsted St in Chicago Heights

Cicero Community Center, 2250 S 49th Ave in Cicero (open until 7 pm. June 27)

Cicero PSO Building, 5410 W 34th St in Cicero (open until 7 pm. June 27)

Crestwood (Andrew Biela Senior Citizen Center), 4545 Midlothian Turnpike in Crestwood

Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St in Des Plaines

Elk Grove Village Hall, 901 Wellington Ave in Elk Grove Village

Elmwood Park Village Hall, 11 W Conti Parkway in Elmwood Park

Evanston Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Ave in Evanston (open until 7 pm. June 27)

Franklin Park Village Hall, 9500 Belmont Ave in Franklin Park

Glenview Village Hall, 2500 E Lake Ave in Glenview

Harvey City Hall, 1530 Broadway Ave in Harvey

Hodgkins Village Hall, 8990 Lyons St in Hodgkins

Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Rd in Hoffman Estates

Lemont Township Hall, 1115 Warner Ave in Lemont

Lyons Village Hall, 4200 S Lawndale Ave in Lyons

Markham Courthouse (Room 238), 16501 S Kedzie Ave in Markham

Matteson Community Center, 20642 Matteson Ave in Matteson

Maywood Courthouse (Whitcomb Building, Room 104), 1311 Maybrook Square in Maywood

Melrose Park Village Hall, 1000 N 25th Ave in Melrose Park

Morton Grove American Legion Memorial Civic Center, 6140 Dempster St in Morton Grove

Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S Emerson St in Mount Prospect

Norridge Village Hall, 4000 N Olcott Ave in Norridge

Northbrook Village Hall, in 1225 Cedar Ln in Northbrook

Oak Forest City Hall, 15440 S Central Ave in Oak Forest

Oak Lawn Village Hall, 9446 S Raymond Ave in Oak Lawn (open until 7 pm. June 27)

Oak Park Village Hall, 123 Madison St in Oak Park

Orland Township, 14807 Ravinia Ave in Orland Park (open until 7 pm. June 27)

Palatine Temporary Village Hall, 150 W Wilson St in Palatine

Palos Heights Recreation Center, 6601 W 127th St in Palos Heights

Park Forest Village Hall, 350 Victory Dr in Park Forest

Park Ridge City Hall, 505 Butler Pl in Park Ridge

Rolling Meadows Courthouse (Room 238), 2121 Euclid Ave in Rolling Meadows (open June 1)

Schaumburg (Trickster Art Gallery), 190 S Roselle Rd in Schaumburg

Skokie Courthouse (Room 149), 5600 Old Orchard Road in Skokie

South Chicago Heights Senior Center, 3140 Enterprise Park Ave in South Chicago Heights

Stickney-Forest View Library, 6800 W 43rd St in Stickney

Streamwood Village Hall (Rear Garage), 351 E Irving Park Rd in Streamwood

Thornton Township Hall, 333 E 162nd St in South Holland

Tinley Park Village Hall, 16250 S Oak Park Ave in Tinley Park

Union Station Founders Room, 225 S Canal St in Chicago (Open on Election Day June 28 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Village of Niles Senior Center 131, 999 Civic Center Drive in Niles

Wilmette (Centennial Ice Rinks), 2300 Old Glenview Rd in Wilmette

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at any early voting location, as well as at the DuPage County Clerk Election Division office in the Jack T. Knuepfer Administration Building located at 421 N County Farm Road in Wheaton. Drop boxes will be placed in the parking lot and main entrance of the building.

The DuPage County Fairgrounds, located at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton is open June 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the following locations are open on June 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Addison Township Office at 401 N. Addison Rd. in Addison

Bensenville Police Department at 345 E Green St in Bensenville

DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton

Fox Valley Mall at 195 Fox Valley Center Dr. in Aurora

Islamic Center of Naperville at 25W530 75th St in Naperville

Naperville Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle St. in Naperville

Old State Bank of West Chicago at 157 W Washington St in West Chicago

Stratford Square Mall at 152 Stratford Square Dr in Bloomingdale

Yorktown Center Lombard at 312 Yorktown Shopping Center in Lombard

Mail-in ballot drop boxes will be located at nine locations throughout the county, six of which are also early voting sites. Election officials say you cannot leave your mail-in ballots at early voting locations or at polling places on Election Day. Locations and further details on all nine drop boxes can be found here.

There are 16 early voting locations that serve all Will County residents. They are:

Will County Clerk's office at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet (will have a ballot drop box) is open:

June 27: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

95th Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Rd. in Naperville, Fountaindale Public Library at 300 W Briarcliff Rd in Bolingbrook, Joliet Public Library – Black Road Branch at 3395 Black Rd in Joliet and City of Naperville at 400 S Eagle St in Naperville are open according to the following schedule.

June 27: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Note that there is no ballot drop off box at this location

The following 10 locations will serve local residents only. Click through to find those hours:

Kankakee County Clerk's Office at 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee

June 27: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mail-in ballots can be returned via drop box at the Grundy County Courthouse, the county's only early voting location.

Kendall County Clerk's Office at 111 W. Fox St. Room 103 in Yorkville, open:

June 27: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Kane County Clerk's Office at at 719 S. Batavia Ave., Bldg B in Geneva, the Kane County Clerk's Aurora Satellite Office at 5 E. Downer Pl. in Aurora and the Kane County Branch Court Conference Center at 530 S. Randall Rd. in St. Charles are all open according to the following schedule:

June 27: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Carpentersville Fire Station No. 93 at 3000 Sleepy Hollow Rd. in Carpentersville, Elgin Township at 729 S. McLean Blvd in Elgin, Gail Borden Library at 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin and Vaughan Athletic Center at 2121 W. Indian Trail in Aurora are all open according to the following schedule:

June 27: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sycamore Campus - Legislative Center in the Gathertorium at 200 N. Main Street in Sycamore:

June 27: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LaSalle County Governmental Center at 707 E. Etna Rd. in Ottawa is open according to the following schedule:

June 28 (Election Day): 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following six locations are open according to the same schedule:

McHenry County Administration Building at 667 Ware Rd. in Woodstock (ballot drop box available 24 hours), also open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning May 19

Algonquin Township Office at 3702 US Hwy 14 in Crystal Lake (has ballot drop box)

Lake in the Hills Village Hall at 600 Harvest Gate in Lake in the Hills (has ballot drop box)

McHenry Township Office at 3703 N. Richmond Rd. in Johnsburg (has ballot drop box)

McHenry City Hall at 333 S. Green St. in McHenry (has ballot drop box)

Nunda Township Offices at 3510 Bay Rd. in Crystal Lake

Those six locations are all open June 27: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lake County Main Courthouse Lobby at 18 N. County St. in Waukegan, open May 19 through June 10 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following five locations are all open according to the same schedule listed below:

Grant Township Center at 26725 W. Molidor Rd. in Ingleside

John S. Clark Elementary School at 601 Blanchard Rd. in Waukegan

Lake County Main Courthouse Lobby at 18 N. County St. in Waukegan

Mundelein Fire Department Station 1 at 1000 N. Midlothian Rd.in Mundelein

North Chicago City Hall at 1850 Lewis Ave. in North Chicago

Those five locations are open June 27: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.