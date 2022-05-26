Illinois Primary Election 2022: Early Voting Sites, Information by Chicago-Area County

Early voting has begun throughout the state of Illinois for the June primary election, which is set to take place on June 28.

Most counties have one early voting location currently open, and many will open additional sites as the election draws closer.

Here are some of the early voting details by county, as well as the city of Chicago:

Chicago:

Early voting will begin at the Chicago Board of Elections’ supersite, located at 191 North Clark, beginning on May 31 and will run through Election Day on June 28.

On weekdays, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays polls will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays polling will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting at sites in each of the city’s 50 wards will begin on June 13. More information can be found on the CBOE’s website.

Cook County:

Early voting will be available at select locations beginning on June 1 for select residents only. All early voting sites will open by June 13, and the full list of sites can be found on the county’s website.

Note: ONLY suburban Cook County residents can vote at county-run sites. Chicago voters must vote at city-run sites.

DeKalb County:

Early voting began on May 19 at the Legislative Center in Sycamore, and will continue there through June 27.

Other sites will begin opening on June 17, according to officials. A full list of sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

DuPage County:

Early voting has begun at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, and is open on weekdays and Saturdays through June 11.

Early voting at other locations will begin on June 13. A full list of sites, and additional information, can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Grundy County:

Early voting has begun at the Grundy County Courthouse, located at 111 East Washington Street in Morris. Voting will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some additional hours provided on Saturdays and select weekdays.

Additional information can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Kane County:

Early voting in Kane County has begun at the Kane County Clerk’s Office, located in Geneva, and at the Aurora Satellite Office.

Select polling places will open to early voting on June 13.

More information on those sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Kankakee County:

Early voting has begun at the County Clerk’s office in Kankakee, located at 189 East Court Street. Polling is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional hours on select dates.

Early voting sites will open in Manteno on June 8 and in Bourbonnais on June 13. Information on those sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Kendall County:

Early voting began at the Kendall County Office Building, located in Room 104 at 111 West Fox Street in Yorkville. Voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with additional hours on weekends beginning on June 18.

Early voting will also be available beginning June 9 at the Oswego Library’s Montgomery campus. For more information, visit the County Clerk’s website.

Lake County:

The county’s Early Voting program has begun at the Main Courthouse, located at 18 North County Street in Waukegan. Polling is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional early voting sites will open beginning on June 13. More information on those sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

LaSalle County:

Early voting has begun at the Governmental Center, located at 707 East Etna Road in Ottawa. Polling is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with additional hours beginning on June 4.

More information can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

McHenry County:

Early voting has begun at the McHenry County Administration Building, located at 667 Ware Road in Woodstock. Polling is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional sites will open on June 13, and more information on those locations can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Will County:

Early voting has begun at the County Clerk’s office, located at 302 North Chicago Street in Joliet. Polling places are open between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each weekday through Monday, June 27.

Weekend and evening hours will also be added on June 18.

The County Clerk’s office will also operated 25 satellite locations for early voting beginning on June 13. More information can be found on the county’s website.