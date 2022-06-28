Illinois Primary Election 2022: How and Where to Vote Near You on Election Day

Election Day for the 2022 Illinois Primary is officially here -- and polls open at 6 a.m.

Though thousands in the state have already cast their ballots through early voting and mail, thousands more are expected to take part in the tradition of voting in-person on Election Day.

If that's the case for you, make sure you know where you designated polling place is, as early voting sites are often not the same sites where Election Day voting takes place.

Here's how to find your Chicago-area Election Day polling place, what you need to bring with you in order to vote, and more.

How to Find Your Election Day Polling Place

The Illinois State Board of Elections operates a "Find Your Polling Place" feature on its website, which you can access here.

You can also visit your county clerk's website for more information. Many of the clerk websites provide your nearest polling place after you've entered your home address:

Chicago

Suburban Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County

If you are a resident of Chicago, suburban Cook County or DuPage County, you have a few more options on Election Day.

In Chicago, all early voting sites will remain open on Election Day for all voters in the city, as will two locations that are open to suburban Cook County residents: 69 W. Washington St. and the Union Station Founders Room at 225 S. Canal St.

And new this year, DuPage County has announced that it is the first county in Illinois to allow voters to cast a ballot at any of its 263 polling places on Election Day.

What If I'm not Registered to Vote?

In Illinois, you can register to vote and vote up until, and on, Election Day.

There are three criteria that would-be voters need to fulfill in order to be eligible to register on Election Day.

The voter must be a United States citizen

The voter must be 18 years of age or older on Election Day

The voter must have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days prior to Election Day

Voters have two options if they want to register on Election Day. The first is to go to their county clerk’s office, where they can register and cast a ballot in the election.

The other option is for the voter to go to their respective polling place.

What Do Voters Need to Bring?

If you're registering to vote, you must bring at least two forms of identification, one of which must include the voter’s current address.

Those types of ID include:

Illinois Driver’s License/ID Card

Social Security Card

Valid US Passport

Employee or Student ID

Birth Certificate

Public Aid ID Card

Credit Card

Utility Bill in Applicant’s Name

Lease or Rental Contract

Finally, voters must cast their ballots after they successfully register at either their polling place or their county clerk’s office.

How to Get Live Coverage of the Illinois Primary Election Tuesday

I'm Already Registered to Vote. Do I Need to Bring Anything?

You're not required to bring a government-issued photo ID to vote under Illinois law, but it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address or anything else arise during the voting process.

What Time Do Polls Open on Election Day?

Polls open at 6 a.m. statewide, and will stay open through 7 p.m.

But remember - if you are IN LINE when polls close, you can still vote! So if you're rushing to your polling place at the last minute, don't worry if you see a line -- and don't let anyone try to dissuade you from casting your ballot.

What if I Make a Mistake on my Ballot?

According to the Chicago Attorney General, if a voter makes a mistake or “spoils” a paper ballot and the voter has not cast the ballot, the voter has the right to receive a replacement ballot.

For everything you need to know about your ballot and more, visit our 2022 Illinois Primary Election Voting Guide.