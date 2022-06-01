Illinois Primary 2022: Voting Dates, Races on the Ballot and More

As the month of June begins, we are less than four weeks away from the primary election, with dozens of fascinating races on the ballot to kick off the summer.

Those elections include the hotly-contested Republican primary in the Illinois gubernatorial race, as well as the race to replace Secretary of State Jesse White.

At the Congressional level, 1st District Rep. Bobby Rush is not seeking reelection, and the Democratic primary to replace him is heating up. Incumbent members of Congress are also squaring off in primaries in the state’s 6th and 15th Districts as well.

Here is all the information you need to know ahead of the June election.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When is the Illinois Primary?

Early voting has already begun for the Illinois primary, which is set to take place on June 28.

The election as originally scheduled to be held in March, but was moved so that lawmakers could use census data to redraw maps. That data was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Races are on the Ballot?

Illinois voters will have the ability to make their voices heard at the state government level in the 2022 election, with all statewide offices up for votes this year.

That includes the governor’s race, with incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker vying for reelection. Secretary of State Jesse White has announced he will not run, and the race to replace him in that role has heated up in both the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Treasurer Mike Frerichs and Comptroller Susana Mendoza are also up for reelection.

At the federal level, all 17 of the state’s Congressional districts are up for election, with a couple of primary matchups pitting two lawmakers against one another thanks to redrawn maps and the state losing a seat in Congress thanks to the 2020 Census.

In the 6th District, Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman will face off in the primary. Incumbents will also face off in the 15th District, as Republican Reps. Rodney Davis and Mary Miller will square off in the primary.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth will also seek reelection to a new six-year term in the Senate.

The Illinois House will see all of its districts go up for reelection this year, and the Illinois Senate will see many of its seats go up for a vote as well.

Some judges on the Illinois Supreme Court, Appellate Court and Circuit Court are also up for election this year, as they are in all even-numbered years.

Can I Vote Early?

Under Illinois law, early voting can begin 40 days ahead of the election, and most counties are conducting that early voting at their County Clerk’s offices or other community buildings.

Here is a list of information on counties in the Chicago area.

As the election draws nearer, many counties will add satellite voting sites, and more information can be found on a resident’s respective county website.

Voting-by-mail is also available. Residents can submit applications to vote by mail through June 23 ahead of the primary. Applications can be found on the State Board of Elections website, but must be submitted to a voter’s local County Clerk’s office by the above deadline.

More information can be found on the state’s website.

When is the General Election?

This year’s election will take place on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November, which this year falls on Nov. 8.