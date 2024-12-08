1 dead, 6 hurt in Chicago shooting, crash

A shooting and a car crash on Chicago’s West Side left one person dead and at least six others injured on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Roosevelt and Cicero in the Lawndale neighborhood. A car also crashed at the scene, according to authorities.

At least three victims were transported to local hospitals in red (serious-to-critical) condition, Chicago fire officials said. One of those victims later died, according to an update from Cicero fire officials.

It is believed at this time that four individuals were shot, with three more injured in the ensuing crash, according to officials.

No further information was available, and this story will be updated with additional details.