From the Shedd Aquarium to the Field Museum, there are dozens of free museum days coming up at iconic Chicago museums and attractions.

Here's the full list of Chicago free museum days for February 2024 and beyond.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Art Institute free days

Admission at the Art Institute Chicago is free for Illinois residents on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays through Mar. 22, 2024.

According to the Art Institute website, free tickets can be reserved in advance. Parking fees may apply. Here's more information.

Adler Planetarium free days

The Adler Planetarium is free to Illinois residents every Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

According to the museum, the Planetarium is always free for Illinois teachers.

Brookfield Zoo free days

Brookfield Zoo, located at 8400 31st St. in suburban Brookfield, will hold free admission days Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through February of 2024, a press release said.

According to officials, the Zoo's Jamil Family play Zoo and the Hamill family Wild Encounters will also be free on those days. Parking fees, which begin at $17, still apply, the Zoo said.

More information can be found here.

Chicago History Museum free days

The Chicago History Museum has announced the following free museum days for winter 2024:

February: 1–2, 6–9, 13–16, 19–23, 27–29

March: 12, 27-28

According to officials, the museum is always free for active-duty Chicago police and firefighters, Illinois teachers, residents under 18 and all children under 12.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center free days

The museum offers free admission every Wednesday, but online booking is required.

Field Museum free days

According to a press release, admission to the Field Museum will be free on Wednesdays throughout 2024 for Illinois residents.

Residents will be required to provide proof of residency to obtain free admission. Those tickets will only be available on-site, and cannot be reserved online, according to Field Museum officials.

Another offering geared toward children will also be available on the free admission days, according to officials. Kids between the ages of 2-to-6 can participate in PlayLab PlayDates each week. Those activities are free and won’t require advanced registration.

The events will feature storytime sessions, science experiments and more.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.

Illinois Holocaust Museum free days

The Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie will offer free admission days the last Friday of the month in February and March of 2024, the museum said in a release.

More information can be found here.

Museum of Contemporary Art free days

Illinois residents can visit the MCA for free every Tuesday. Additionally, the MCA is always free for visitors under 18, and has a pay-what-you-can police.

Shedd Aquarium free days

The Shedd is offering free admission on the following dates for Illinois residents, though tickets must be reserved online before your visit:

January:

Jan. 30-31

February:

Feb. 1

Feb. 6-8

Feb. 13-15

Feb. 20-22

Feb. 27-29

The Shedd also has free admission on the following Tuesday evenings, between 5 and 9 p.m.: