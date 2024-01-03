Here's when you can visit the Shedd Aquarium for free this winter

The new year is officially here, and with outdoor activities relatively limited due to the chilly weather, it's hard to find a better time to visit one of Chicago's flagship attractions.

Illinois residents have numerous opportunities over the next two months to redeem free admission at the iconic aquarium, with 13 days in January alone offering free entry for Illinoisans.

Additionally, Shedd Aquarium will offer free admission to Illinois residents on 13 days in February as well, helping residents save money while seeing the lakefront landmark.

The following dates in January will offer free admission for Illinois residents, though tickets must be reserved online before your visit:

Jan. 9-16

Jan. 23-25

Jan. 30-31

Shedd Aquarium will also be offering free admission to Illinois residents on the following dates in February:

Feb. 1

Feb. 6-8

Feb. 13-15

Feb. 20-22

Feb. 27-29

Operating hours for each date can be found when reserving your tickets online.

In addition to free days for Illinois residents, Shedd Aquarium has several other offers for free admission.

Admission is free to Chicago police officers and firefighters, active-duty military personnel, EBT cardholders and educators from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

More information on the specifics of Shedd's offers can be found here.