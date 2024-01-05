Brookfield Zoo announces more than two dozen free days for winter 2024

No need to hibernate this winter -- Brookfield Zoo just outside of Chicago announced more than two dozen free days in January and February of 2024.

Brookfield Zoo, located at 8400 31st St. in suburban Brookfield will hold free admission days Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through January and February of 2024, a press release said.

According to officials, the Zoo's Jamil Family play Zoo and the Hamill family Wild Encounters will also be free on those days. Parking fees, which begin at $17, still apply, the Zoo said.

"During your visit, be sure to see some of the animals that seem to really enjoy the cooler temperatures like the polar bears, snow leopards, bison, Amur tigers, and the Zoo’s 1-year-old brown bear siblings—Tim and Jess," the Zoo said in the release. "If a more tropical climate is your preference, many of Brookfield Zoo’s animal habitats replicate regions that are downright balmy, including Tropic World, home to western lowland gorillas and orangutans; The Living Coast, where Humboldt penguins reside; and The Swamp, where the Zoo’s flamingos can be seen."

Brookfield Zoo joins several other popular Chicago area attractions, including The Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, in offering free days as 2024 gets underway.

Admission to Lincoln Park Zoo, in Chicago, is always free, though parking fees and special event tickets may apply.