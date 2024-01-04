Field Museum announces free admission days, special offerings for kids in 2024

Chicago’s Field Museum is one of the most popular in the city, and residents will have ample opportunities to experience the museum for free in the coming year.

According to a press release, admission to the Field Museum will be free on Wednesdays throughout 2024 for Illinois residents.

Those residents will be required to provide proof of residency to obtain free admission. Those tickets will only be available on-site, and cannot be reserved online, according to Field Museum officials.

Discounted Discovery and All-Access passes can also be purchased at the museum on Wednesdays throughout the year.

Another offering geared toward children will also be available on the free admission days, according to officials. Kids between the ages of 2-to-6 can participate in PlayLab PlayDates each week. Those activities are free and won’t require advanced registration.

The events will feature storytime sessions, science experiments and more.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.

The museum has numerous exhibits open to the public for the start of the year, including ticked experiences like “First Kings of Europe” and “Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches.” Visitors can also meet the iconic SUE, as well as Sobek the Spinosaurus, among others.