Chicago Forecast: Afternoon showers, storms along with slightly cooler temperatures

After a hot, humid day in the Chicago area turned stormy Friday night, some more precipitation could be on the way to start off the weekend on a slightly cooler Saturday.

Temperatures are in the low-to-mid 70s during the mid-morning, though a big rise later on in the day is not expected, with highs only topping out in the upper 70s.

Area residents are waking up to a dry start to their Saturday, but parts of the region are poised to see some more rain as a system of showers and possible storms approaches in the afternoon.

There will be some sunshine in the region in areas ahead of likely afternoon rain, though cloud cover will increase into the evening.

Rain is likely to subside in the region before midnight, with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 60s with 10 miler per hour winds and partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is likely to be more pleasant, with temperatures in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies, though increased winds lead to a high swim risk at Lake Michigan beaches through Monday night.

DANGEROUS swimming conditions expected at southern #LakeMichigan beaches Sunday through Monday night. Stay dry when waves are high! https://t.co/MkqeYnHi0y #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/iVXRvOJqXH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 17, 2024

From there, a mostly dry week is expected as Chicago hosts the Democratic National Convention, with anticipated highs in the mid 70s for much of the week.

Chances for sct showers will persist through Sun followed by dry conditions for most of next week. Breezy northerly winds Sun and Mon will make for large waves and dangerous swimming at area beaches. Otherwise, expect seasonably cool temps in the 70s to around 80 #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/CQbw3KqfbJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 17, 2024