Chicago City Council members distribute toys for kids at Christmas event while working to pass budget

Members of Chicago City Council passed out toys at the 28th annual "Christmas in the Wards" event as a budget vote for 2025 remains delayed.

As families received gifts from the local lawmakers as they prepare for the holidays, many members of the council are bracing for a contentious vote on Mayor Brandon Johnson's budget proposal next week.

"We have yet to receive information from the administration at this point about the budget, what they're proposing for changes," 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee said.

"If we don't have enough information to process what's being proposed, I think it's going to be very difficult to get anything done on Monday," Lee said.

Johnson's $17.3 billion proposal is now in its third draft, which calls for a $68 million increase in property taxes, down from an earlier proposal of a $300 million increase.

A Friday vote on the budget was called off after Johnson was unable to garner the support needed for it to pass.

“I would have voted yes yesterday on the budget. I was prepared to,” 4th Ward Ald. Lamont Robinson said. “I sent out notices to my constituents asking them for their opinions on this. It’s a big pill to swallow, this is not easy, but it needs to happen so we can move the city forward.”

Members are divided over the proposed budget and which programs to cut, including $170 million allocated for vacant positions in the Chicago Police Department.

“Given the fact that they would not be filled, I think there is an understanding from different aisles of the council that this is a time for us to be responsible. We can not pay for services that we won’t receive,” 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, aiming to pass the budget before a Dec. 31 deadline.

“If it happens Monday, great,” 28th Ward Ald. Jason Ervin said. “If it doesn’t happen, great, I’ll be there to deal with it all the way until the very end.”