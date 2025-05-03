Chicago police say a verbal altercation led to a violent melee that left five people injured on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the altercation occurred in the 6200 block of South Kedzie just after midnight Saturday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During that incident, a 29-year-old woman allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed multiple people, while a 47-year-old woman allegedly began punching and striking victims in the attack, police said.

A 47-year-old man was stabbed in the eye, and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. A 31-year-old man was also slashed in the face and a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the hand, and both were hospitalized in fair condition.

Another victim, a 36-year-old man, suffered lacerations on his head and back, and an adult woman suffered a laceration on her forehead. Both refused medical attention.

Police say one of the alleged assailants was hit with an unspecified substance, possibly pepper spray, and was given medical treatment for eye irritation. Both suspects were taken into custody by Chicago police after the attack.

Charges are pending in the case, and no further information was immediately available.