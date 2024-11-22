Some of Chicago's most famous holiday events for 2024 open for business this weekend, including the city's official Christmas Tree Lighting, the opening of Chicago Christmas markets and an illuminating Christmas Parade.

Here's a breakdown of what to know about each as Chicago gets lit up for the holidays.

Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting 2024

Chicago's 111th annual official Christmas tree will light up for the season Friday evening in Millennium Park.

The official Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting for 2024 takes place during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The tree -- a 53-foot Colorado Blue Spruce -- was donated by the Holden-Shaddick family, of Logan Square.

According to the city, the ceremony will feature live performances and entertainment. Once lit, the tree will remain illuminated through Jan. 8.

The event takes place in Millennium Park, near Michigan Ave. and Washington St. The following street closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m.:

Washington St. from Wabash to Michigan Ave.

Madison from Wabash to Michigan Ave.

Michigan Ave. from Randolph to Monroe

Garland from Randolph to Monroe

More information about the event can be found here.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink

The McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park is now open for the holiday season. Reservations are free, with skate rentals starting at $16. Free ice-skating lessons are offered on select dates.

The rink will remain open, weather permitting, through Feb. 2.

More information can be found here.

Chicago, Suburban Christkindlmarket

Friday also marks the opening of Christkindlmarket, Chicago's iconic, German-style Christmas market for 2024.

The popular Christmas market will officially open for the season at 11 a.m. Friday, with one location in the city -- Daley Plaza -- and another in the suburbs, at RiverEdge park in Aurora.

Admission is free. Food, drinks, gifts and other items at the market are available for purchase.

"The smell of roasted nuts, fresh pretzels, bratwurst and hot spiced wine, the sound of festive music, and the glimmer of sparkling Christmas ornaments, all in a cozy atmosphere – a visit to the market takes all your senses on a journey," the Christkindlmarket website said. "Visitors can explore vendor products from around the world, participate in special events, and enjoy the unique shopping experience."

A number of souvenir mugs are available at both locations, organizers said: A ceramic, Nutcracker-themed beer stein, a fan-favorite boot shaped mug, and a Nutcracker-shaped mug. Christkindlmarket-themed ornaments will also be available for purchase, the site said.

Hours and dates of operation at each location may vary. More information can be found here.

Chicago Christmas Parade

A magical Chicago Christmas parade will return to the city's iconic Michigan Avenue this week: The 33rd annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

The "largest evening parade" of the Chicago holiday season kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23, according to a release. The event features one million lights on North Michigan Avenue, appearances from iconic Disney and Pixar characters, Santa, live performances and more.

The parade, expected to draw 700,000 people, will also feature musical celebrity appearances, festive entertainment and the "grand debut of Muppet-themed balloons" -- including a 60-foot Santa Kermit The Frog with his pal, Animal.

This year, the parade will feature performances from 1980s band Cameo, known for their hit song "perform "Word Up!", and 90s duo Quad City DJs, who will perform throwback hits 'C'mon N' Ride It (The Train)" and "Space Jam," the release said.

According to the release, Minnie and Mickey Mouse will serve as Grand Marshalls for the parade, lighting up more than 200 trees along the route as part of the grand finale. The parade concludes at 7 p.m. with the "Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular" at 7 p.m., officials said.

Some street closures will be in place, officials said.

PARADE ROUTE

The parade steps off at 5:30pm, traveling south from Oak Street along North Michigan Avenue, and turning east on Wacker Drive, concluding at Columbus Drive.

Guests will have a prime view from both sides of Michigan Avenue and the south side of Wacker Drive, organizers said.

PARADE TIMING

Sat., Nov. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LIGHTS FESTIVAL LANE

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Pioneer Court will host a "lights festival lane," with free activities, photos with Santa and more. More information can be found here.