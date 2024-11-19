Chicago is about to get festive as a favorite holiday tradition returns to the roads and rails for 2024: The CTA holiday bus and train.

The Allstate CTA holiday train and bus fleet, back for its 33rd year, will return to the city beginning Thanksgiving week, according to CTA's website. The holiday tradition started in 1992 on the Blue Line, CTA said, when a "Season's Greetings from the CTA" sign was placed on the front of an out-of-service train used to deliver food to various charities.

"Over the years, this holiday tradition has evolved from its modest and humble beginnings to a spectacular, joyous sight to see – in daytime or nighttime," CTA said.

CTA Holiday Train 2024 Schedule

Each train car is wrapped in holiday scenes and seasonal images, the CTA said, with "thousands of twinkling lights" outlining the train and windows, with more atop the cars.

The trains also feature Santa waiving to riders from his sleigh on an open-air flatcar carrying his reindeer, the agency said.

Several of the trains feature the opportunity to take photos with Santa, the CTA said. All photos are on a first-come, first-served basis, with one photo per family/group. Photo props are available, the CTA said.

The train will make its first stop on the Orange and Green Lines beginning Nov. 29 in the afternoon, CTA said. The train will ride on select dates and times through Dec. 23, with stops on the Yellow Line, Brown Line, Pink Line, Blue Line, Red Line and Purple Line.

The full CTA holiday train schedule for 2024 can be found here.

CTA Holiday Bus 2024 Schedule

A holiday tradition since 2014, the 60-foot bus transforms into a "winter wonderland," the CTA said.

"You’ll know this bus is near when you hear holiday music playing and a jolly “Ho-ho-ho!” from down the street," the CTA said. "Look up and you’ll see Santa waving and greeting all the good boys and girls of Chicago from the roof hatch of the bus."

The bus will travel multiple CTA bus routes throughout the city between late Nov. 26 Dec. 21 as part of regular service. You can track the CTA holiday bus using the holiday bus tracker here.

The full CTA holiday bus schedule for 2024 can be found here.