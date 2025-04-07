River North

River North ‘officer-involved shooting' draws massive police response

It wasn't immediately clear how many injuries had occurred, or what led to the shooting

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation has been launched after what was described as an “officer-involved shooting” in Chicago’s River North.

According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the shooting occurred in the first block of East Hubbard on Monday afternoon.

Police were seen surrounding a hotel at the location, but details on what unfolded were not immediately revealed.

Chicago police are expected to provide updates later Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call COPA at 312-746-3609, or submit tips on COPA’s website.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

