Things to do around the Chicago area on unofficial holiday kickoff weekend

While Christmas is still more than a month away, this weekend marks the return of several Chicago holiday traditions, serving as an unofficial kickoff to the holiday season.

Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

WHAT: For thirty-three years, The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival has helped kicked off the holiday season in Chicago. With family fun activations during the day, capped off with a parade down Michigan Avenue and fireworks.

WHERE: Lights Festival Lane, 401 N. Michigan Ave; Parade starts at Oak Street and Michigan Ave.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 23rd. Festival 11a - 4p; Parade 5:30p; Fireworks, 7pm

111th Annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting in Millennium Park

WHAT: The city's annual celebration to flip the switch on Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree, with performances, Santa and more.

WHERE: In Millennium Park, near the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Washington St.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 22nd, performances 5pm, tree lighting 6pm

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The Christkindlmarket

WHAT: The Christkindlmarket is inspired by the 16th century Christkindlemarkets in Nuremberg, Germany, one of the first outdoor markets of its kind, featuring unique gifts, food and holiday cheer.

WHERE: Daley Plaza 50 W Washington St, Chicago, IL; RiverEdge Park, 360 N Broadway, Aurora, IL

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 22nd - Tuesday, Dec. 24th

Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic

WHAT: Billed as Chicagoland’s longest-running lights festival, Holiday Magic features over two million twinkling LED lights, giant illuminated animals, a dazzling tunnel show, and Santa Claus.

WHERE: Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st Street or 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield, IL

WHEN: November 22-24, 29-30 and December 1, 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-31.

Greektown Tree Lighting

WHAT: Greektown's annual Tree Lighting event with Greek carols from local students and other Greek-themed festivities and events

WHERE: Elysian Field (southeast corner of Halsted & Van Buren Streets)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 24th, 5pm

Lyric Opera of Chicago presents 'Blue'

WHAT: 'Blue' is a story about a Black middle-class family in Harlem whose hopes and dreams for their teenage son are shattered when he is shot by a white police officer.

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr.

WHEN: Runs thru Sunday, Dec. 1st

Mozart's 'Figaro'

WHAT: The Lyric Opera of Chicago's production of, 'The Marriage of Figaro', is an intimate study of human relationships and considered one of the greatest operas ever written.

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr.

WHEN: runs through Saturday, Nov. 30th

Broadway in Chicago: 'Yippee Ki Yay'

WHAT: 'Yippee Ki Yay' is the staged parody celebration of the classic movie 'Die Hard', written and performed by Richard Marsh, Fringe First-winner and London poetry slam champion.

WHERE: Broadway Playhouse At Water Tower Place, 175 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs thru Sunday, Dec. 15th

The Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer

WHAT: The Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer, better known as FoBAB, convened the nation’s top barrel-aged brewing programs—brewers who have perfected the balance of art and science, of wood and bourbon, of timing and technique—for a showcase of brewing craftsmanship and innovation

WHERE: Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 22, 6 - 10pm; Saturday, Nov. 23, 1 - 5pm

The Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals

WHAT: If you're into cool cars....the annual Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals features hundreds of fast vehicles for anyone who has a passion for horsepower

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 23rd & Sunday, Nov. 24th

The Great American Dog & Cat Shows

WHAT: The Great American Dog Show follows the 120 year tradition of the International Kennel Club of Chicago (IKC), with 200 different dog breeds competing for Best In Show, along with family friendly content for all dog lovers. There is also a Cat Show this year, too

WHERE: Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Dr N, Schaumburg, IL

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 22 - Sunday, Nov. 24th, 8am - 6pm