Does Chicago have a Christmas Parade for 2024? What to know about the famous Mag Mile Lights Festival

A magical Chicago Christmas parade will return to the city's iconic Michigan Avenue this week: The 33rd annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

The "largest evening parade" of the Chicago holiday season kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23, according to a release. The event features one million lights on North Michigan Avenue, appearances from iconic Disney and Pixar characters, Santa, live performances and more.

The parade, which draws a large crowd each year, will also feature musical celebrity appearances, festive entertainment and the "grand debut of Muppet-themed balloons" -- including a 60-foot Santa Kermit The Frog with his pal, Animal.

This year, the parade will feature performances from 1980s band Cameo, known for their hit song "perform "Word Up!", and 90s duo Quad City DJs, who will perform throwback hits 'C'mon N' Ride It (The Train)" and "Space Jam," the release said.

According to the release, Minnie and Mickey Mouse will serve as Grand Marshalls for the parade, lighting up more than 200 trees along the route as part of the grand finale. The parade concludes at 7 p.m. with the "Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular" at 7 p.m., officials said.

Taking place one day before the Christmas parade is the official Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting of 2024, and the opening of Chicago's famous Christkindlmarkets.

As the big event nears, here's what to know about the parade.

PARADE ROUTE

The parade steps off at 5:30pm, traveling south from Oak Street along North Michigan Avenue, and turning east on Wacker Drive, concluding at Columbus Drive.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Guests will have a prime view from both sides of Michigan Avenue and the south side of Wacker Drive, organizers said.

PARADE TIMING

Sat., Nov. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LIGHTS FESTIVAL LANE

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Pioneer Court will host a "lights festival lane," with free activities, photos with Santa and more. More information can be found here.