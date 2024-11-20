Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting 2024: What to know, how to see it and when

Chicago's famous Christmas tree will soon be light up for the 2024 season in Millennium Park.

The official Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting for 2024 takes place during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The tree -- a 53-foot Colorado Blue Spruce donated by the Hodlen-Shaddick family, of Logan Square -- will shine brightly near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street through Jan. 8, according to the city's website.

But that's not the only holiday tradition kicking off this weekend.

Friday also marks the opening of Christkindlmarket, Chicago's iconic, German-style Christmas market for 2024.

The popular Christmas market will officially open for the season Friday, with one location in the city -- Daley Plaza -- and another in the suburbs, at RiverEdge park in Aurora.

Admission is free. Food, drinks, gifts and other items at the market are available for purchase.

"The smell of roasted nuts, fresh pretzels, bratwurst and hot spiced wine, the sound of festive music, and the glimmer of sparkling Christmas ornaments, all in a cozy atmosphere – a visit to the market takes all your senses on a journey," the Christkindlmarket website said. "Visitors can explore vendor products from around the world, participate in special events, and enjoy the unique shopping experience."

A number of souvenir mugs are available at both locations, organizers said: A ceramic, Nutcracker-themed beer stein, a fan-favorite boot shaped mug, and a Nutcracker-shaped mug. Christkindlmarket-themed ornaments will also be available for purchase, the site said.

Hours and dates of operation at each location may vary. More information can be found here.