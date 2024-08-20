Check your tickets: Someone hit $1.3M Lucky Day Lotto jackpot in Illinois

A lucky Illinois Lottery winner is $1.3 million richer. Is it you?

The player in question won the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot over the weekend, the Illinois Lottery confirmed, and has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the ticket was purchased at Shop & Save Market, 5829 S. Archer Ave., in Chicago for the Aug. 17 midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The store is located on Chicago's Southwest Side, just north of Midway Airport.

The winner's ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing -- 10-11-19-33-35 -- to score the $1.3 jackpot prize.

The winner was one of more than 35,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets sold for that drawing and is the sixth Illinois Lottery player this year to win $1 million or more with the drawing.

Shop & Save Market will get a bonus of $13,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, the lottery confirmed.

"The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize," the lottery wrote in a statement.

Lucky Day Lotto, described by the lottery as "an Illinois-only game" offers drawings twice a day, at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.