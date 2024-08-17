When does Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte return? Here's when the fall menu could debut

As summer begins to wind down and students prepare to head back to school, many have begun looking ahead to days of cooler temperatures and changing colors.

While those days are still over a month away in all likelihood, those craving a warm fall drink from Starbucks, such as the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte, won't have much longer to wait.

Though no date is officially set for the premiere of the Starbucks fall menu, with the coffee chain's website still promoting summer-themed drinks, a look at years' past helps provide a hint at when we could see the menus switch over.

According to Time Out, Starbucks' menu has typically shifted over in late August, with menus released on a Thursday every year since 2018 with the exception of 2023, when it was released on a Tuesday.

One food blogger, Markie Devo, suggested the menu would launch on Thursday, Aug. 22 in an Instagram post.

In addition to the beloved PSL, items such as the Apple Crisp Macchiato and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are likely poised to make a return, among other items.