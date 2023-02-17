Bruce Springsteen Adds 2nd Chicago Wrigley Field Show Due To ‘Overwhelming Demand'

If you came up short when trying to buy Bruce Springsteen tickets when they went on sale Friday for his Aug. 9 show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, you're in luck: Another date has been added.

And that means there's another ticket sale date coming up, too.

"Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added!" A tweet from the Cubs read, shortly after tickets for The Boss' first show hit the market on mlb.com.

According to officials, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will now perform at Wrigley Field this summer on two dates: Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.

While tickets for the Aug. 9 show went on sale Friday, Feb. 17, tickets for the Aug. 11 show will go on sale at 10 am Feb. 21.

And instead of being sold through Ticketmaster, tickets the Chicago shows will be sold directly through the stadium, organizers say.

For some, that's a welcome change.

"For many cities, the tour will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster," an announcement from tour organizer says, which requires preregistration, deadlines, codes and more. For Beyoncé's upcoming tour stop in Chicago, it led to long queues and demand quickly exceeding supply after various presales went into effect.

For Taylor Swift's upcoming tour, it led to Ticketmaster canceling ticket sales to the general public all together.

And though nearly all cities on The Boss' latest tour will utilize Ticketmaster's "Verified Fan" ticketing system, two stops on the tour will not, officials say: Springsteen's Wrigley Field shows in Chicago, and the Aug. 16 show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The last time Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band toured in United States was in Sept. of 2016, as part of the The River tour. At that time, Chicago's United Center was the second stop on his list.

Here's the full list of shows on Springsteen's 2023 tour.