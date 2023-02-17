Tickets to Bruce Springsteen's Chicago Wrigley Field Show Go On Sale Friday — But Not Through Ticketmaster

Set your alarms for 10 a.m. CST Friday -- that's the precise moment that tickets are set to go on sale to the general public for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's Aug. 9 show at Wrigley Field.

But, instead of being sold through Ticketmaster, tickets for the Chicago show will be sold directly through the stadium, organizers say.

For some, that's a welcome change.

"For many cities, the tour will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster," an announcement from tour organizer says, which requires preregistration, deadlines, codes and more. For Beyoncé's upcoming tour stop in Chicago, it led to long queues and demand quickly exceeding supply after various presales went into effect.

For Taylor Swift's upcoming tour, it led to Ticketmaster canceling ticket sales to the general public all together.

And though nearly all cities on The Boss' latest tour will utilize Ticketmaster's "Verified Fan" ticketing system, two stops on the tour will not, officials say: The Aug. 9 show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and the Aug. 16 show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

For Springsteen's Chicago show, tickets will be sold through mlb.com. According to the website, tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

The last time Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band toured in United States was in Sept. of 2016, as part of the The River tour. At that time, Chicago's United Center was the second stop on his list.

Here's the full list of shows on Springsteen's 2023 tour.