When Do Beyoncé Tickets Go On Sale? For Chicago Show, Ticket Registration Deadline is Coming Up

Fans will soon have the chance through Ticketmaster to buy tickets for Beyoncé's newly announced "Renaissance" 2023 World Tour, which stops in Chicago in July.

However, a handful of exclusive presales and a lengthy "Verified Fan" registration process has led many music lovers to share their Ticketmaster skepticism on social media.

"Don't do the same as the eras tour this time PLEASE" one tweet in response to Ticketmaster's post read, referring to last year's Taylor Swift presale fiasco that led to the ticketing giant to cancel 'The Eras Tour' sale to the general public.

"You better not mess this up! The Beyhive does not play," said another.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation, ticketing for the North American leg of Beyoncé's 41-date tour "will begin" on Feb. 6, with a BeyHive presale.

However, the deadline to register for the chance to buy tickets -- presale or not -- is coming up.

Here's a breakdown of how it all works.

How to Get Beyoncé Tickets

"Beyoncé is using Verified Fan to help fans get tickets," the Live Nation site dedicated to Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour says. "Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans."

According to Live Nation, all hopeful ticket buyers must register with "Verified Fan." However, "registration does not guarantee tickets," Live Nation says, adding that demand is expected to be high.

"We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available and a lottery-style process will determine which registered Verified Fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist."

Additionally, "Verified Fan" registration deadlines vary by city.

For those wishing to buy tickets to Beyoncé's tour stops in Atlanta, Chicago, East Rutherford, Houston, Inglewood, Las Vegas, Toronto, Ontario and Washington D.C., registration is currently open. It closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Registration for a variety of presales, which also require registration through "Verified Fan," are also currently underway through Feb. 2.

The deadline to register to buy tickets for shows in other cities is later in the month.

Here's how to register.

What To Know About Beyoncé's "Renaissance" World Tour

In a Wednesday morning Instagram post, the 28-time Grammy winner announced she was taking her latest album "Renaissance" on a world tour set to kick off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Following stops in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Amsterdam, Germany and Poland, Beyoncé will hit North America, beginning with a July tour date in Toronto.

The 41-year-old singer is set to come to Soldier Field in Chicago on July 22.

The 41-date tour also includes stops in Miami, Seattle, New York City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Houston and New Orleans. A full list of tour dates and global cities can be found on Beyoncé's official website.

Here are the tour dates and cities for the North American leg of the "Renaissance" tour:

July 7 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

July 8 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

July 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 — Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium

July 17 — Louisville, KY at Cardinal Stadium

July 20 — Minneapolis, MN at Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 — Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

July 26 — Detroit, MI at Ford Field

July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

July 30 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

August 1 — Boston, MA at Gillete Stadium

August 3 — Pittsburgh, PA at Heinz Field

August 5 — Washington, DC at Fedex Field

August 9 — Charlotte, NC at Bank Of America Stadium

August 11 — Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 16 — Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium

August 18 — Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

August 21 — St. Louis, MI atDome at America’s Center

August 24 — Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium

August 26 — Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium

August 30 — San Francisco, CA at Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 — Inglewood, CA at Sofi Stadium

Sept. 11 — Vancouver, BC at BC Place

Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA at Lumen Field

Sept. 18 — Kansas City, KS at Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 — Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA at Caesars Superdome