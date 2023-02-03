2023 might be the year you start going back to concerts.

From Beyoncé to Bryan Addams, Fall Out Boy to Lil Wayne and John Mayer to Luke Combs, artists and musicians big and small have announced summer tours and concerts with dates coming up in Chicago.

Here's a recap of who so far has announced upcoming shows in and around Chicago.

SZA

Grammy Award winning R&B artist SZA is going on tour to promote her new album, 'SOS'. She will preform in Chicago at the United Center on Feb. 22.

When: Feb. 22

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Wizkid

Nigerian singer Wizkid is coming to Chicago for his "More Love, Less Ego" tour. The Afrobeats artist will perform at the United Center in March.

When: Mar. 24

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

John Mayer

John Mayer will, "for the first time in his career" embark on a "solo, acoustic tour" beginning in the spring of 2023, a press release from Live Nation says.

When: Mar. 31

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale beginning Feb. 3

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne's 2023 "Welcome to Tha Carter Tour" Kicks off April 4 in Minneapolis.

When: April 9

Where: Radius Chicago

Tickets: On Sale beginning Feb. 3

MANÁ

Latin-American band MANÁ is coming to Chicago in April. "Their tour is a timeless celebration of the group’s love and admiration for México and the multigenerational Latino community as a whole," according to the United Center. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: April 28-29

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Luke Combs

Country star Luke Combs will embark on an "unprecedented world tour in 2023," stopping for one night in Chicago.

When: May 6

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: On sale now

Blink-182

Blink-182 has announced a world tour, with two dates in Chicago. According to the band, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: May 6, 7

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Lizzo

Three-time Grammy winning pop artist Lizzo will take the United Center stage during the North American leg of her "Special 2our tour."

When: May 17, 2023

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is coming to Soldier Field this summer. The singer will be joined by OWENN and girl in red, as well as MUNA and Gracie Abrams on stage in Chicago.

When: June 2, 3, 4

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: No longer on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster. More tickets may be released at times leading up to the show

Dead & Company

Dead & Company is set to stop in Chicago for their Summer 2023 "The Final Tour." The band, which formed in 2015 and includes several original members of The Grateful Dead along with other musicians including John Mayer, are scheduled to perform at Wrigley Field in June.

When: June 9, 10

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy will kick off their 2023 U.S. stadium tour at Wrigley Field For their Chicago show, they'll be joined by fellow hometown musicians Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Royal & the Serpent.

When: June 21

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale Friday Feb. 3

Stevie Nicks

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will grace the United Center stage this summer as she embarks on a 14-stop tour, with a performance in Chicago in June.

When: June 23

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Young the Giant

Multi-platinum selling artist Young the Giant will embark on a summer tour with Milk Chance beginning in May. The tour will stop in Chicago over the summer.

When: June 23

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale beginning Feb. 3

Morgan Wallen

Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Night At A Time" tour will stop at Wrigley Field in June and feature guest performances from artists like Hardy and Parker McCollum. To learn more and purchase tickets, see here.

When: June 22, 23

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Anita Baker

American soul music icon Anita Baker will be at the United Center in June joined by special guest Babyface.

When: June 30, 2023

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Bryan Adams

Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams will in 2023 hit the road for his "So Happy it Hurts" tour with special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

When: July 2

Where: Allstate Arena

Tickets: On sale Feb. 3

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band is launching a new album and a summer tour across North America beginning in May, with a Chicago stop over the summer.

When: July 7, 8

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale Feb. 17

Windy City Smokeout

The multi-day barbecue and music festival will features a handful of country artists over the course of four days.

When: July 13, 14, 15, 16

Who: Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band

Tickets: Select days and packages on sale now

Beyoncé

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" 2023 World Tour will stop in Chicago this summer.

When: July 22, 23

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: Registration for the chance to buy tickets to the Chicago shows is currently closed, but is open for other shows.

Ed Sheeran

Multi-platinum recording artist Ed Sheeran is set to stop in Chicago while on his world tour. He'll be performing alongside KHALID and Kat Burns at Soldier Field in July. To learn more and purchase tickets, see here.

When: July 29

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: On sale now

Thomas Rhett

Another award-winning country music singer is coming to Chicago this summer. Thomas Rhett will perform at the United Center on July 28 for his " Home Team Tour 23." HOME TEAM TOUR 23. see here.

When: July 28

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Madonna

Legendary singer Madonna has announced "The Celebration Tour," and the Windy City is on her list. She'll take the stage at the United Center in August preforming songs that span her 40-year career.

When: Aug. 9, 2023

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Nickleback

Nickelback is set to hit Illinois twice for their "Get Rollin' tour."

When and Where: June 17 in Bloomington at Tailgate N' Tallboys, and Aug. 18 in Tinley Park at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

Arctic Monkeys

The Arctic Monkeys are coming to the United Center for their summer 2023 tour. Joined by Irish band Fontaines D.C., they're in town for one night only. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.

When: Aug. 27, 2023

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Beck and Pheonix

The artists will co-headline the "Summer Odyssey" tour which stops in Chicago in August. on Aug. 31.

When: Aug. 31

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now