Boy Who Dropped Hot Dog at White Sox Game Scores All-You-Can-Eat Deal at Local Spot

A young MLB fan stole the show Sunday at a White Sox game.

While the boy was munching on a hot dog, the sausage managed to fumble its way out of the bun — and his reaction speaks for itself.

Absolutely brutal 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4NoqTPrEA7 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 14, 2022

But the facepalm turned out to be a small price to pay for the mishap.

As clips of the boy circulated throughout social media, amassing over 2 million views, The Wiener's Circle pitched the boy and his best buds a consolation gift: all-you-can-eat hot dogs.

The hot dog joint couldn't let the man in the video slide for sporting a Detroit Tigers hat at the game, though.

We’ve crowdsourced pops via @Twitter and will be providing all you can eat hot dogs for his 🌭-less boy and his best buds. Pops is clearly an @tigers fan, maybe we should make him dress up in a 1919 black Sox uni? @shane_riordan @fromthe108 @ronnychieng https://t.co/GbaPjQTL31 — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) August 16, 2022

The Wiener's Circle, famous for its rather frank and surly service, has a stand at 2622 N. Clark St. that offers char-dogs, hamburgers and more, as well as the occasional heckling of its customers.

For those curious, the White Sox won 5-3 against the Tigers to round off a three-game sweep.