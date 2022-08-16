baseball

Boy Who Dropped Hot Dog at White Sox Game Scores All-You-Can-Eat Deal at Local Spot

A young MLB fan stole the show Sunday at a White Sox game.

While the boy was munching on a hot dog, the sausage managed to fumble its way out of the bun — and his reaction speaks for itself.

But the facepalm turned out to be a small price to pay for the mishap.

As clips of the boy circulated throughout social media, amassing over 2 million views, The Wiener's Circle pitched the boy and his best buds a consolation gift: all-you-can-eat hot dogs.

The hot dog joint couldn't let the man in the video slide for sporting a Detroit Tigers hat at the game, though.

The Wiener's Circle, famous for its rather frank and surly service, has a stand at 2622 N. Clark St. that offers char-dogs, hamburgers and more, as well as the occasional heckling of its customers.

For those curious, the White Sox won 5-3 against the Tigers to round off a three-game sweep.

