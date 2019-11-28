Bears vs. Lions: Week 13 in Photos Published at 11:37 am on November 28, 2019 Published at 11:37 am on November 28, 2019 The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions square off in a Thanksgiving showdown at Ford Field. 14 photos 1/14 Getty Images DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of two Chicago Bears fans prior to the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) 2/14 Matthew Byrne 3/14 Matthew Byrne 4/14 Matthew Byrne 5/14 Matthew Byrne 6/14 Getty Images DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears look on during warm up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) 7/14 Getty Images DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions talks with the game Referee Jerome Boger prior to the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) 8/14 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: These Chicago Bears fans tailgate and cook Chicago style beef on Thanksgiving prior to the Detroit Lions versus Chicago Bears game on Thursday November 28, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 9/14 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Fans enter Ford Field on Thanksgiving prior to the Detroit Lions versus Chicago Bears game on Thursday November 28, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 10/14 Getty Images DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears scores on a short pass during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) 11/14 Getty Images DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions celebrates first quarter touchdown pass with Joe Dahl #66 of the Detroit Lions against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) 12/14 Getty Images DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 28: David Blough #10 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his first half touchdown pass with Taylor Decker #68 of the Detroit Lions while playing the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) 13/14 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) during the Detroit Lions versus Chicago Bears game on Thursday November 28, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 14/14 Getty Images DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 28: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears tries to get around the block of Isaac Nauta #89 of the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) 0 More Photo Galleries Chiefs vs. Bears: Week 16 in Photos Elfie Time? Elf Takes Selfies on ‘Chicago Today’ Need Holiday Fashion Inspo? Try These Party-Ready Looks Holiday Decorations Across the Chicago Area