Bally's Chicago hosts job fair in search for table dealers

As the gaming industry continues to expand in Illinois, Bally's Chicago Casino is looking to add to its workforce at its temporary downtown location, specifically looking for more table dealers.

The job fair presents some Chicagoans with an opportunity for a career change.

“I’m not really good at cards, but it’s something I’m willing to learn,” prospective applicant DeJuan Robinson told NBC Chicago.

Another area resident saw the fair as a great learning opportunity.

“I love games, would love to learn more about it,” Jamauris Johnson said. “I think it’s kinda exciting, just wanted to see what it was all about.”

Johnson is among dozens of people who stopped by a dealer school job fair hosted by Bally’s Chicago on Saturday.

Johnson got the opportunity to meet individually with managers at the casino's administrative offices and expressed interest in becoming a card dealer.

“I always love the games, love baccarat, craps, so why not learn how to deal them to see where it could take me,” Johnson said.

The casino and entertainment company said they are currently looking for experienced dealers to work full- or part-time.

Bally's is also offering training for those who are inexperienced, offering the opportunity to pursue career as part of its dealer school.

The free six-week course teaches skills in various table games, including blackjack and roulette.

“We will teach you two games, and your salary is based on the number of games you know. So here at Bally’s, we have the highest based rate in the area for dealers, so it’s a good profession, it’s a good opportunity,” Monica Scott, Bally’s Chicago Vice President of Community Engagement said.

Since opening in River North, Scott said dealers make up 40% of their staff and have trained more than 200 people in its dealer school.

“As we continue to grow, we’re looking to fill our coffers with good talented staff, energetic employees and those who really want a growth path as we continue to grow and expand and prepare to move to move into our permanent facility late 2026,” Scott said.

If you missed the dealer job fair, you can always apply online here.

Bally’s Dealer School is free to enroll, with classes from Tuesdays through Thursdays which are available in both morning and evening. Classes at the school begin on Jan. 14.

