260 Sample Sale announces temporary closure of Chicago store, plans to move

260 Sample Sale Chicago is temporarily closing their doors in Chicago to relocate to a new spot in the city, the company announced Wednesday.

260 Sample Sale hosts weekly sales on designer brands, typically offering discounts between 70 to 90 percent off. They opened their Chicago location in June 2023 and have stores in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Miami.

Sales at the River North location, 51 E. Ohio St., often drew lines that stretched down the block.

"It’s not goodbye… it’s see you later!" the company wrote on Instagram. "We’re closing our doors at 51 E Ohio Street, but we’ll be back at an all new Chicago location soon."

While the opening date and location for their new store has not yet been released, discounts on designer goods can still be scored on the 260 Sample Sale website, the company said.

Updates on the new store location and opening date will be posted to the 260 Sample Sale Chicago Instagram and website.